Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 23rd of December 2016 05:20:32 AM Filed under
Misc
  • Are Chromebooks Fuelling Rise in Linux OS Marketshare?

    It’s a question many have been asking over the past few months, as open-source enthusiasts rallied around reports that show Linux marketshare gaining ground for another consecutive month.

    ‘Why?’, many asked. Why now, after years of loitering around ~1% mark is Linux lifting off? Why are stat counters and markshare analysts suddenly finding more beans to count in the penguins’ corner?

    The answer could be Chromebooks.

  • Fast Rewind: 2016 Was a Wild Ride for HPC

    Market signals from ARM chip suppliers have been a bit more mixed and it will be interesting to watch ARM traction in 2017, not least traction in China. Here are three articles looking at ARM’s progress and that SoftBank purchase.

  • Highlights of YaST development sprint 29

    It’s Christmas time and since (open)SUSE users have been nice, the YaST team brings some gifts for them. This is the result of the last development sprint of 2016.

    As you may have noticed, in the latest sprints we have been focusing more and more in making SUSE CASP possible. That’s even more obvious in this last sprint of the year. For those that have not been following this blog recently, it’s probably worth to remember that SUSE CASP will be a Kubernetes based Container As a Service Platform.

    But our daily work goes beyond CASP, so let’s take a look to all the highlights.

  • Raspberry Pi’s PIXEL Linux desktop environment now available for x86 PCs

    In a rather curious turn, the Raspberry Pi foundation has released an x86 PC port of its PIXEL+Debian Linux desktop environment.

    PIXEL (which is a clunky backronym for Pi Improved Xwindows Environment, Lightweight) is an extensively modified version of the LXDE X11 desktop environment. It was originally released in September for use with Raspberry Pi single-board computers, but now it has also been packaged up for x86 PCs. You can boot your Windows or Mac PC into the PIXEL desktop environment right now, if you so wish.

    In the words of Eben Upton, founder of the foundation, PIXEL is "our best guess as to what the majority of users are looking for in a desktop environment [...] Put simply, it’s the GNU/Linux we would want to use." To that end, PIXEL is both clean and modern-looking, but more importantly it is useful, with a wide range of productivity software and programming tools pre-installed. PIXEL doesn't eschew proprietary software, either; it even comes with the Adobe Flash browser plug-in.

  • How to build powerful and productive online communities

    These accidental communities offered tremendous value to their participants with skills development, networking, and relationships. They also offered significant financial value. The Smithsonian valued Wikipedia at tens of billions of dollars and the Linux Foundation deduced that a typical Linux distribution would cost around $11 billion to recreate using traditional commercial methods.

  • FreeBSD Making Progress On Wayland Support, The Basics Are Working

    FreeBSD is making some progress on supporting Wayland/Weston as an alternative to running the X.Org Server.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Install the Latest OpenShot Release on Ubuntu
  • Vulnerability scanning of Docker images on OpenPOWER systems
  • The Tiny Internet Project, Part III
    In a previous article, I introduced the Tiny Internet Project, a self-contained Linux project that shows you how to build key pieces of the internet on a single computer using virtualization software, a router and free open-source applications. In the second installment, I explained how to set up the host server using Proxmox and build a first basic Ubuntu 14.04 virtual machine. In this third installment, you'll learn how to set up an Ubuntu mirror, a DNS server, a mail server and a web server. As you finished with Part II, you hopefully had just booted a raw Ubuntu 14.04 server VM. Now, I'll describe how to customize that VM with some user accounts and software, keeping it fairly generic, but ready to become a template for most everything else you'll build. Initially, you'll do all your work from the Proxmox web interface on your Proxmox server: https://10.128.1.2:8006.

More Games

More on Alpine Linux 3.5 Release

  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Hits the Streets with ZFS Support for Root, Moves to LibreSSL
    Today, December 22, 2016, Alpine Linux creator Natanael Copa was proud to announce the general availability of the first stable release in the 3.5 series of the independently-developed GNU/Linux distribution. Being a major release and all that, the Alpine Linux 3.5 series introduces a bunch of exciting new features, among which we can mention support for the ZFS file system as root, support for AArch64 (ARM64 or ARM 64-bit) hardware architectures, but only uboot is currently working, and replacement of OpenSSL libraries with LibreSSL.
  • Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
    The lightweight Alpine Linux distribution that is built around Musl libc and BusyBox and popular in the container space has issued a big update to their Linux operating system.

Red Hat Financial News

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6