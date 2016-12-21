Latest on Pixel-based OS
Raspberry Pi's Pixel Can Work On Old Computers
Raspberry Pi's OS For PC And Mac Can Make Obsolete Computers Useful Again
Raspberry Pi Latest News & Update: PIXEL Desktop Comes To Mac & PC
Raspberry Pi's gorgeous Pixel desktop can now reinvigorate old PCs and Macs
Raspberry Pi releases free PIXEL OS, designed to run on PCs old and new
Raspberry Pi releases an OS to breathe new life into old PCs
Raspberry Pi Brings Pixel Interface to Mac, PC
Raspberry Pi Launches PIXEL for PC and Mac
Raspberry Pi PIXEL Desktop Environment For Mac And PC Can Breathe New Life Into Old Machines
Raspberry Pi's Pixel for PC and Mac breathes new life into old computers
New life for old computers: Makers of Raspberry Pi release PC operating system
Raspberry Pi makers release own-brand OS
Resuscitate your old PC or Mac with Raspberry Pi's new x86-based Pixel OS
Raspberry Pi's PIXEL OS Now Available for Windows and Mac [Ed: Hilariously stupid headline: Debian available for Windows?!]
Raspberry Pi PIXEL desktop environment now available for PC and Macintosh
Now any old PC or Mac can run like a Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi Brings Its PIXEL Desktop Environment to PC/Mac
Raspberry Pi Foundation launches Pixel for PCs
Raspberry Pi launches Pixel OS for PC and Mac
The maker's of the Raspberry Pi computer have released an experimental version of the Pixel operating system, which can run on standard desktop computers.
LibreOffice 5.2.4, Mint Upgrading, Weather Forecast
The Document Foundation is celebrating today with their release of LibreOffice 5.2.4. The announcement also teased upcoming LibreOffice 5.3 that will feature the new MUFFIN interface. Elsewhere, there seems to be some disagreement as to whether Mint's heart is in their upgrades and Jonathan Corbet published his latest Linux Forecast. A couple of sites have gathered some fun activities for the long boring holiday season and, in case you missed it, Fedora 23 reached its end of life Tuesday.
8 fun Raspberry Pi projects to try
For many of us 2016 flew by, and we didn't complete all our New Year's resolutions or mark everything off our "2016 To Do" lists. I didn't have nearly enough time to play with the Raspberry Pi this year, and my list of projects I want to do keeps growing. In this article I've rounded up 8 recent Raspberry Pi projects that I haven't made yet, but that made it onto my "2017 To Do" list.
today's leftovers
Kernel Space/Linux
