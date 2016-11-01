Linux Devices
-
The Firefly-RK3399 Looks Like An Interesting 6-Core ARM 64-Bit Developer Board
This board is being officially supported by Android and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. I/O includes HDMI 2.0, PCI Express M.2, DP 1.2, eDP, USB 3.0, and more. Storage varies from 16GB eMMC and 2GB of RAM up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC. Pricing starts out at $139 USD for the base model.
-
Peace comes to troubled embedded-Linux-for-routers community
In May 2016, disgruntled developers of the embedded-Linux-for-routers distribution OpenWRT forked the project and headed off to do their own thing.
The Linux Embedded Development Environment – LEDE – project felt that OpenWRT was heading in the wrong direction and lacked engagement with the wider developer community.
Now, in the shadow of Christmas, it looks like the two factions have all-but made peace.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora News
BlackArch Linux
Games for GNU/Linux
Kernel and Graphics News
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 hours ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
9 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 20 hours ago
11 weeks 23 hours ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
12 weeks 12 hours ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago