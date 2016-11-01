Games for GNU/Linux
My Mom is a Witch is now available on Linux, thanks to help from the community
My Mom is a Witch [Steam, Official Site], an Early Access mix of beat'em up and roguelike mechanics is now available on Linux. The developer explained that this was thanks to the Linux community being so helpful.
What game are you truly thankful to have on Linux & SteamOS?
I've asked you what number one game you want to have on Linux, but what about games we already have? What is the number one game that you are truly thankful to have on Linux right now?
GOG are selling 10 of their 'top' 2016 games for super cheap, 5 have Linux support
You have a few days to grab a total of 5 Linux-supported games from GOG's '10 good buys of 2016' sale. Yes, another sale. This is a crazy cheap time of year to be a Linux gamer, or expensive, depends how you look at it and how much you buy!
Worms W.M.D will get the promised cross-platform online play in early 2017, more updates to come too
Team17 decided to postpone the cross-platform online play update for Worms W.M.D [Steam, Official Site] to ensure it all goes smoothly. They also have more planned!
