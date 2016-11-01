Nouveau News
Former Nouveau GSoC Developer Now Working For Valve On Open-Source AMD Driver
We have known of Valve wanting to improve AMDGPU DRM for VR Linux gaming and Valve wanting to contract Mesa developers to improve the open-source AMD driver. Now we know at least one of the faces who is hired by Valve to improve the open-source AMD driver.
A Green & Open Christmas: GL 4.3 For Maxwell/Pascal, Huge Maxwell Performance Boost
There is some very exciting Nouveau news just ahead of Christmas if you are interested in this open-source NVIDIA driver on Maxwell graphics cards.
First up, Maxwell and Pascal graphics processors now have OpenGL 4.3 patches! Presently these newer NVIDIA GPUs on Nouveau are at OpenGL 4.1, but with three new patches from Samuel Pitoiset, he's enabling OpenGL 4.3. He explained in the series, "arb_shader_image_load_store-atomicity will most likely hang your box, I think it's now quite reasonable to enable GL 4.3
on Maxwell/Pascal GPUs. I suspect that test to be wrong because it doesn't even work on the NVIDIA blob. I have tested a bunch of benchmarks (UE4 demos) and real games like Shadow of Mordor and they all work fine."
