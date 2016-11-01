EC study: open source an important enabler for public sector collaboration
Open source software provides an easy and affordable way to improve existing public services. According to the EC report 'Analysis of the Value of New Generation of eGovernment Services and How Can the Public Sector Become an Agent of Innovation through ICT', it allows a single developer to incrementally build human services based on publicly available source code.
