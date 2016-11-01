Exim gives Linux admins a security fix for Christmas
Linux administrators will have to change their holiday plans, because Exim is still releasing a security update on Christmas Day, and not earlier as had been hoped.
An information leakage vulnerability was fixed last week in Exim, a widely used email agent for Unix and Linux systems, and major distributions are currently updating their packages to incorporate the fix. Exim maintainer Heiko Schlittermann originally announced on Dec. 18 that details of the vulnerability and the updated software will be available Dec. 25. There was a possibility the release date could be moved to Dec. 23 if the partner distributions could complete their preparations in a shorter timeframe, but that's no longer the case.
