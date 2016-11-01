Fedora News Fedora and KDE/spin's treatment - Discussion I think it's important that the Fedora KDE / Spins Community speak out about how Fedora treats KDE and other spins. Given Fedora is about to have FESCo election, now is the perfect time to get community feedback on what candidates think. For those who know me, they know I enjoy and support Fedora/Red Hat and have for awhile. However, they also know I strongly dislike how Fedora treats KDE as a 2nd class citizen. Why do I say that? It's well known the history of Fedora/Red Hat has been GNOMEcentric from the very beginning.

Fedora 23 reaches end of release cycle Fedora has decided to end support for its long-term supported Fedora 23. The year-old released distribution received its last security update earlier this week, and users are now recommended to upgrade to its newer versions. “Upgrading to Fedora 24 or Fedora 25 before December 20, 2016, is highly recommended for all users still running Fedora 23,” reads the official statement.

BlackArch Linux BlackArch Linux now has over 1,600 hacking tools To extensively support ethical hackers and white-hat cybersecurity experts, BlackArch Linux has released a new update with over 1,600 hacking tools. The latest version also comes with newer Linux kernel and includes enormous improvements and performance fixes. Emerged as BlackArch 2016.12.20, the update brings more than 100 new tools to support security professionals. These new tools have expanded the previous list to a total of 1,605 tools. Additionally, the distribution comes with Linux kernel 4.8.13 to deliver an improved and more stable experience than its previous release.

