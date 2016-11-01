What makes Red Hat the king of Linux?
I call Red Hat the king of Linux for a reason. The second oldest Linux company just reported quarterly revenues of $615 million, an impressive growth of 18 percent over last year in the same period. If I round that up, it means Red Hat should be making somewhere around $2.4 billion in 2016. That’s a billion with a ‘b’ and that’s really incredible for a company that only offers pure open source solutions that anyone can copy and redistribute.
