Docker is sticking close to Red Hat's playbook, open sourcing its code. Not content to stop there, however, Docker has also been buying companies and open sourcing their code, too—just as Red Hat has done (Gluster, 3scale, etc.). Docker founder Solomon Hykes, in boosting Docker's most recent acquisition, Infinit, also pledged: "[W]e're going to open-source the whole thing."

That's great. But arguably, Docker's larger need right now is cash, not code. This is where it diverges from the Red Hat playbook.

I'm not suggesting the company is going out of business anytime soon. Rather, I'm suggesting that, to truly follow Red Hat's model, Docker (and other open source companies like it) must figure out how to make open source pay. After all, some of its biggest competitors, like Red Hat, have already cracked the revenue code for the containers Docker popularized.