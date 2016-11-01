Red Hat Financial News
Red Hat doing well
Red Hat shares drop 13% after revenue miss
Why Red Hat, Winnebago Industries, and Clean Energy Fuels Slumped Today
The stock market slipped slightly on Thursday, once again failing to give investors the Dow 20,000 victory that they had hoped to see. Major market benchmarks were down as much as half a percent as investors appeared reluctant to push the market any further upward after a huge rally that has taken the Dow up more than 2,000 points since early November.
Revenue Estimates Analysis: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT)
Latest Research Reports on Stocks to Watch Micron Technology and Red Hat
Why Red Hat makes more money on Docker than Docker does
Docker is sticking close to Red Hat's playbook, open sourcing its code. Not content to stop there, however, Docker has also been buying companies and open sourcing their code, too—just as Red Hat has done (Gluster, 3scale, etc.). Docker founder Solomon Hykes, in boosting Docker's most recent acquisition, Infinit, also pledged: "[W]e're going to open-source the whole thing."
That's great. But arguably, Docker's larger need right now is cash, not code. This is where it diverges from the Red Hat playbook.
I'm not suggesting the company is going out of business anytime soon. Rather, I'm suggesting that, to truly follow Red Hat's model, Docker (and other open source companies like it) must figure out how to make open source pay. After all, some of its biggest competitors, like Red Hat, have already cracked the revenue code for the containers Docker popularized.
