LibreOffice and OpenOffice News
LibreOffice updating its user interface
I saw a recent blog post from LibreOffice about an upcoming change to their user interface. They call it the MUFFIN, a new "tasty" user interface concept. You can also find more details at the Design blog, discussing how they are evolving past the restrictions of the toolbar. The new MUFFIN will appear in LibreOffice 5.3.
Nine free and open source Microsoft Excel alternatives business-users should consider in 2016
Spreadsheets are a staple for both small and large businesses, data analysts and marketers among others, most opting for the convenience and familiar interface of Microsoft Excel. But there are many options out there from Google, Apache, Libre and more offering free and open source alternatives.
Kickstarter open sources its mobile apps, OpenOffice for small business, and more news
In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at Kickstarter making the code for its iOS and Android apps open source, UNICEF and Malawi announcing the first humanitarian drone testing corridor in Africa, and more.
Fedora News
BlackArch Linux
Games for GNU/Linux
Kernel and Graphics News
