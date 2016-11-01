Fedora's Step-child, KDE Interviews, Debian Auto-Update
Today in Linux news Debian is considering automatic updates on upcoming releases. Debian isn't the only distro considering the move as security concerns increase. Elsewhere, Dedoimedo interviewed KDE developers Sebastian Kugler and Bhushan Shah who said KDE Plasma is moving in the right direction. Shawn Starr said he's tired of KDE being treated like a red-headed stepchild over there at Fedora and Christian Cawley suggested five distros to try in a virtual machine.
Also: Debian considering automated upgrades
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora News
BlackArch Linux
Games for GNU/Linux
Kernel and Graphics News
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 hours ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
9 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 20 hours ago
11 weeks 23 hours ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
12 weeks 12 hours ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago