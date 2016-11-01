Kernel and Graphics News
The New Features & Exciting Changes Of The Linux 4.10 Kernel
Linus Torvalds is expected to release the Linux 4.10-rc1 kernel this weekend ahead of Christmas and thereby marking the formal end of the 4.10 merge window, but with all of the major pull requests already submitted and Linus tending not to honor last-minute pull requests of big changes, here is our usual look at the exciting changes and new features you will be able to find with the Linux 4.10 kernel.
Intel May Finally Enable Framebuffer Compression By Default For Skylake+
Etnaviv Gallium3D Driver Revived, Render-Only Library Updated Too
Updated AMD DC (DAL) Patches For The Holidays
NVIDIA Developer Posts Auto PRIME Detection, Mesa USB Loader Support
NVIDIA Linux developer Thierry Reding has posted some Mesa patches this Christmas weekend.
Reding started with a Mesa loader change to add support for USB devices. He explained with the patch, "Allow USB devices to be used as output slaves for PRIME. Note that this currently doesn't work on the X.Org server's built-in modesetting driver because it requires glamor in order to expose the necessary capabilities through RandR. It should be possible to use this in order to accelerate Wayland clients on the GPU, though it's questionable how useful that is without having a compositor that gets accelerated."
