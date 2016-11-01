Games for GNU/Linux
Get your dancing shoes, as Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED DLC is on its way
Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED [Official Site] is the first gameplay DLC for the roguelike rhythm game and it sounds great.
Some thoughts on Age of Conquest IV
Back when I started using Linux full time around 2007, there were two game genres that were well represented: fast action multiplayer oriented first-person shooters in the Quake mould and Risk derivatives. Mostly made in Java, games like Lux Delux and Aevum Obscurum were notable for their presence on a platform that had yet to be embraced by major game distributors. After Desura launched for Linux in 2011, I finally gave one of these games a try in the form of Age of Conquest III.
Some Of The Popular Gaming Platforms For Linux
Online gaming is becoming something of a standard and there quite a few options available for those in the Linux universe. Some are more popular than others but there is nothing wrong in knowing the alternatives as you can check availability from amongst them or compare pricing. So let's look at some of the popular gaming platforms on Linux.
