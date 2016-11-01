Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 24th of December 2016 01:22:54 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Get your dancing shoes, as Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED DLC is on its way

    Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED [Official Site] is the first gameplay DLC for the roguelike rhythm game and it sounds great.

  • Some thoughts on Age of Conquest IV

    Back when I started using Linux full time around 2007, there were two game genres that were well represented: fast action multiplayer oriented first-person shooters in the Quake mould and Risk derivatives. Mostly made in Java, games like Lux Delux and Aevum Obscurum were notable for their presence on a platform that had yet to be embraced by major game distributors. After Desura launched for Linux in 2011, I finally gave one of these games a try in the form of Age of Conquest III.

  • Some Of The Popular Gaming Platforms For Linux

    Online gaming is becoming something of a standard and there quite a few options available for those in the Linux universe. Some are more popular than others but there is nothing wrong in knowing the alternatives as you can check availability from amongst them or compare pricing. So let's look at some of the popular gaming platforms on Linux.

»

More in Tux Machines

Fedora News

  • Fedora and KDE/spin's treatment - Discussion
    I think it's important that the Fedora KDE / Spins Community speak out about how Fedora treats KDE and other spins. Given Fedora is about to have FESCo election, now is the perfect time to get community feedback on what candidates think. For those who know me, they know I enjoy and support Fedora/Red Hat and have for awhile. However, they also know I strongly dislike how Fedora treats KDE as a 2nd class citizen. Why do I say that? It's well known the history of Fedora/Red Hat has been GNOMEcentric from the very beginning.
  • Fedora 23 reaches end of release cycle
    Fedora has decided to end support for its long-term supported Fedora 23. The year-old released distribution received its last security update earlier this week, and users are now recommended to upgrade to its newer versions. “Upgrading to Fedora 24 or Fedora 25 before December 20, 2016, is highly recommended for all users still running Fedora 23,” reads the official statement.

BlackArch Linux

  • BlackArch Linux now has over 1,600 hacking tools
    To extensively support ethical hackers and white-hat cybersecurity experts, BlackArch Linux has released a new update with over 1,600 hacking tools. The latest version also comes with newer Linux kernel and includes enormous improvements and performance fixes. Emerged as BlackArch 2016.12.20, the update brings more than 100 new tools to support security professionals. These new tools have expanded the previous list to a total of 1,605 tools. Additionally, the distribution comes with Linux kernel 4.8.13 to deliver an improved and more stable experience than its previous release.
  • BlackArch Linux 2016.12.20 Ethical Hacking Distro Released With 100+ New Tools

Games for GNU/Linux

  • Get your dancing shoes, as Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED DLC is on its way
    Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED [Official Site] is the first gameplay DLC for the roguelike rhythm game and it sounds great.
  • Some thoughts on Age of Conquest IV
    Back when I started using Linux full time around 2007, there were two game genres that were well represented: fast action multiplayer oriented first-person shooters in the Quake mould and Risk derivatives. Mostly made in Java, games like Lux Delux and Aevum Obscurum were notable for their presence on a platform that had yet to be embraced by major game distributors. After Desura launched for Linux in 2011, I finally gave one of these games a try in the form of Age of Conquest III.
  • Some Of The Popular Gaming Platforms For Linux
    Online gaming is becoming something of a standard and there quite a few options available for those in the Linux universe. Some are more popular than others but there is nothing wrong in knowing the alternatives as you can check availability from amongst them or compare pricing. So let's look at some of the popular gaming platforms on Linux.

Kernel and Graphics News

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6