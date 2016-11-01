BlackArch Linux
-
BlackArch Linux now has over 1,600 hacking tools
To extensively support ethical hackers and white-hat cybersecurity experts, BlackArch Linux has released a new update with over 1,600 hacking tools. The latest version also comes with newer Linux kernel and includes enormous improvements and performance fixes.
Emerged as BlackArch 2016.12.20, the update brings more than 100 new tools to support security professionals. These new tools have expanded the previous list to a total of 1,605 tools. Additionally, the distribution comes with Linux kernel 4.8.13 to deliver an improved and more stable experience than its previous release.
-
BlackArch Linux 2016.12.20 Ethical Hacking Distro Released With 100+ New Tools
-
