Fedora News
-
Fedora and KDE/spin's treatment - Discussion
I think it's important that the Fedora KDE / Spins Community speak out about how Fedora treats KDE and other spins. Given Fedora is about to have FESCo election, now is the perfect time to get community feedback on what candidates think.
For those who know me, they know I enjoy and support Fedora/Red Hat and have for awhile. However, they also know I strongly dislike how Fedora treats KDE as a 2nd class citizen. Why do I say that? It's well known the history of Fedora/Red Hat has been GNOMEcentric from the very beginning.
-
Fedora 23 reaches end of release cycle
Fedora has decided to end support for its long-term supported Fedora 23. The year-old released distribution received its last security update earlier this week, and users are now recommended to upgrade to its newer versions.
“Upgrading to Fedora 24 or Fedora 25 before December 20, 2016, is highly recommended for all users still running Fedora 23,” reads the official statement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Fedora News
BlackArch Linux
Games for GNU/Linux
Kernel and Graphics News
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 hours ago
4 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
9 weeks 4 days ago
11 weeks 20 hours ago
11 weeks 23 hours ago
11 weeks 2 days ago
12 weeks 12 hours ago
17 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 6 days ago