KDE Leftovers Plasma Mobile running on Nexus 5X (bullhead) Currently Plasma Mobile is supported by very small number of devices, for example Nexus 5, and One plus one. These devices uses Android 5.0 or CM12 as their base. Current libhybris upstream doesn’t have support for the devices running Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), however there are two different forks of libhybris which are proposed to be merged into upstream libhybris and supports the Android 6.0,

Smaragd for Plasma 5 Smaragd is a port of the Emerald window decoration engine to Plasma‘s window manager KWin. In other words, if you install Smaragd, you will be able to use Emerald themes for Compiz/Beryl in your Plasma desktop. Smaragd was already released 6 years ago for KWin 4. Today, I have ported most of it to the new KDecoration2 API that KWin 5 uses. What is still missing is the configuration dialog, but you should be able to move the old kwinsmaragdrc file to ~/.config/ to keep your old settings.

Release GCompris 0.70 just in time for Christmas, we are pleased to announce the new GCompris version 0.70. It is an important release because we officially drop the Gtk+ version for Windows to use the Qt one. Everyone who bought the full version for the last two years will get a new activation code in a few days. Also, for people who like numbers, we are beyond 100000 downloads in the google play store.

Dedoimedo interviews: KDE team Behold, for we are doing it again. Several days ago, I've given you an interview with the MX Linux team developer Dolphin Oracle. It was a very interesting glimpse into how a small, passionate community runs their project. Now, we will expand and look at the far end of the Linux spectrum - the KDE community, one of the oldest, largest, most prolific, and most influential software and technology houses in the open-source world. And we will not have just one interviewee, but two! Sebastian Kugler and Bhushan Shah. Let us commence.

Seasons of KDE Last week I received my Seasons of KDE T-Shirt and Certificate, along with a print of the KDE Mascot Konqi. Thanks to everybody at KDE for this!

Qt Automotive Suite video KDAB’s experience with using Qt in the motor industry has shown us that a specifically tailored automotive Qt solution would be very valuable. So, with our partners The Qt Company and Pelagicore we created the Qt Automotive Suite, a comprehensive solution with a licensing model specifically designed for the automotive industry.

KDAB adds five new trainings in 2017 We’re adding an exciting raft of new trainings to our schedule for 2017 and some new locations, including San Francisco, Seoul and Beijing. Throughout the year you will be able to sign up for top class, always-up-to-date, original-authored trainings, presented by fully qualified KDAB trainers, all engineers actively involved in delivering KDAB’s high quality projects. Here’s what others are saying about our trainings.

Qt Champions for 2016 It is the time of the year when we take a look back and see who have been the Qt Champions this year. First I would like to point out that all the people nominated are all incredible!

Python News Python 3.6 is packed with goodness Debuting a little more than a year ago, Python 3.5 hinted at how the language could become faster and more powerful without sacrificing the convenience and ease of use that characterize Python -- without forcing everyone to toss out existing Python code and start over. Python 3.6 picks up where many of those improvements left off and nudges them into new realms. Python 3.5 added syntax used by static type checking tools to ensure software quality; Python 3.6 expands on that idea, which could eventually lead to high-speed statically compiled Python programs. Python 3.5 gave us options to write asynchronous functions; Python 3.6 bolsters them. But the biggest changes in Python 3.6 lie under the hood, and they open up possibilities that didn't exist before.

Python 3.6.0 released

Tips on Developing Python Projects for PyPI I wrote two recent articles on Python packaging: Distributing Python Packages Part I: Creating a Python Package and Distributing Python Packages Part II: Submitting to PyPI. I was able to get a couple of my programs packaged and submitted.