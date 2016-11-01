today's howtos
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 24th of December 2016 04:17:45 PM Filed under
Fix for "moto g always booting into recovery"
Googler: A Command Line Tool to Do ‘Google Search’ from Linux Terminal
An Easy Way To Monitor A Website From Command Line In Linux
Just Say Yes to More End-to-End Tests
How to Stream Online Videos on VLC in Linux
How To Install Or Upgrade To Linux Kernel 4.9 On Ubuntu And Linux Mint
How to Add External Storage to ownCloud 9
How To Create Menu Icon in Ubuntu for Installed Flatpak Application
How To Install Latest Scribus Version from PPA in Ubuntu
10 Interesting Linux Command Line Tricks and Tips Worth Knowing
How to Quickly Edit a Photo in Darktable | Darktable Tutorial #07
Getting Started with Kdenlive 16.12, importing, cutting, fading, and rendering your first project
knockd with temporary ports
Fix: ERROR 2003 (HY000): Can’t connect to MySQL server on ‘127.0.0.1’ (111)
Install Latest SMPlayer Release 16.11 (MPV Support) For Ubuntu/Linux Mint Via PPA
Google Earth for Ubuntu/Linux Mint, Easy Installation Method (64bit / 32bit)
Install Latest VirtualBox Version in Debian/Ubuntu/Linux Mint
Exmplayer Version 5.0.1 Released, Install in Ubuntu/Linux Mint/other Ubuntu derivatives
How (not) to provide useful user feedback, Lesson 123a
LibreOffice Conference 2016: Hidden gems in Draw / Impress
installing Ubuntu / Mint Linux on Onda 820w tablet
Python News
Parabuntu 2016.11 Release
Thanks to another heroic integration effort from Ola Jeppsson, we now have a much improved Parallella Linux Distribution based on Ubuntu 15.04. (Note the name change from “pubuntu” to “parabuntu”)
