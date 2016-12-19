Security News Friday's security advisories

The State of Linux Security In the last 10 years, GNU/Linux achieved something some foreseen as almost impossible: powering both the smallest and biggest devices in the world, and everything in between. Only the desktop is not a conquered terrain yet. The year 2016 had an impact on the world. Both from a real life perspective, as digitally. Some people found their personal details leaked on the internet, others found their software being backdoored. Let’s have a look back on what happened this year regarding Linux security.

Linux Foundation and Linux Give me 15 minutes and I'll change your view of Linux tracing My 15 (18) minute demo stepped through the evolution of recent built in Linux tracers: ftrace (2008+) and its many capabilities, perf (2009+), and bcc/BPF (2015+) which provides the final programmatic abilities for advanced tracing. I suspect I might change people's view of Linux tracing, as these tracers – despite being built in to the Linux kernel – are still not widely known.

The Impending Enterprise Blockchain Application Market Boom Over the next several years, blockchain could soon turn into big bucks for software vendors that can capitalize on the technology, according to a forecast from Tractica. The market research firm expects the worldwide market for enterprise blockchain applications to reach $19.9 billion by 2015 from $2.5 billion this year. North America will primarily drive demand during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Best known for its Bitcoin implementation, the distributed ledger technology is highly resistant to tampering and can potentially streamline many of today's complex financial, trading and recordkeeping platforms by eliminating intermediaries.

AMD's Display Core difficulties Back in 2007, the announcement that AMD intended to reverse its longstanding position and create an upstream driver for its graphics processors was joyfully received by Linux users worldwide. As 2017 approaches, an attempt by AMD to merge a driver for an upcoming graphics chip has been rejected by the kernel's graphics subsystem maintainer — a decision that engendered rather less joy. A look at this discussion reveals a pattern seen many times before; the positions and decisions taken can seem arbitrary to the wider world but they are not without their reasons and will, hopefully, lead to a better kernel in the long run.

Dating my X Therefore, I came to the conclusion that I needed (for the time being) another model and feature-set for compatibility with X, than what is currently offered by XWayland.