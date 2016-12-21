Red Hat and Fedora Goodbye DxO, hello Red Hat After one year and a half at DxO working on the DxO ONE, a diminutive, yet highly capable camera that fits in your pocket and connects to an iPhone, I’ve decided to move on and join Red Hat to work on Spice, focusing on 3D acceleration for virtual machines. Free software, virtualization and 3D together, and working again with old colleagues from the HPVM era, Karen Noel and Denise Dumas. What’s not to love?

The New Screen Savers 84: Snowden's OS of Choice - Qubes OS

Celebrating Fedora 25 with freenode On November 22nd, 2016, the Fedora Project released Fedora 25, the latest and greatest version of our Linux-based operating system. For over thirteen years, the Fedora community has worked to bring the leading edge of open source development to the world. Fedora's focus is guided by its Four Foundations: Freedom, Friends, Features, First. Freedom is representative of Fedora's commitment to championing free and open source software and contributing back to upstream projects for the benefit of the open source community. Features stands for Fedora's commitment to driving some of the newest features First. Some of these examples include the Wayland display server, systemd, and GNOME 3. Perhaps most importantly, Friends are for the friendships made by contributors from around the world who help make every release of Fedora possible. Part of why Friends is an important part of the Four Foundations is communication. Fedora community members come from all over the planet, including six out of seven continents. The tools we use to communicate help us collaborate, solve problems, and build friendships. IRC and freenode are an important part of how we communicate. Fedora registered our first channel on freenode on December 29, 2002. As we celebrate thirteen years of open source collaboration and the newest release of Fedora 25, the Fedora community wanted to reflect on our longstanding relationship with freenode.

Reworking Fedora release schedules The Fedora distribution has had a habit of missing its release targets over the years, but has also tried to target releases at certain times of the year (early May and late October). That led to a rather short development cycle for Fedora 25 as its predecessor was substantially delayed. Fedora project leader Matthew Miller recently floated an idea on the fedora-devel mailing list that might plausibly help the chronic delayed-release problem and perhaps have other beneficial effects: move Fedora to an annual release cycle. There was more to it than just that, of course, and support for the idea was mixed at best, but the conversation makes it clear that Fedora is willing to look at fairly radical changes as it moves forward.

Security News Friday's security advisories

The State of Linux Security In the last 10 years, GNU/Linux achieved something some foreseen as almost impossible: powering both the smallest and biggest devices in the world, and everything in between. Only the desktop is not a conquered terrain yet. The year 2016 had an impact on the world. Both from a real life perspective, as digitally. Some people found their personal details leaked on the internet, others found their software being backdoored. Let’s have a look back on what happened this year regarding Linux security.