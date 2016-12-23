Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

FreeDOS 1.2

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 25th of December 2016 04:56:13 PM Filed under
OS

The official announcement is on our website at www.freedos.org—but since I announced the FreeDOS 1.2 RC1 and RC2 here, I figured I'd make a brief mention on this blog too.

We're very excited for the new FreeDOS 1.2 distribution! We've added lots of new features that you should find useful and interesting.

Thanks to everyone in the FreeDOS Project for their work towards this new release! There are too many of you to recognize individually, but you have all helped enormously. Thank you!

Read more

Also: FreeDOS 1.2 Released With New Installer & More Commands

»

More in Tux Machines

Tiny quad-core -A53 hacker SBC debuts at $25

FriendlyElec’s open source, 64 x 60mm NanoPi A64 ships runs Ubuntu Core and MATE on an Allwinner A64, and provides WiFi, camera, and 40-pin RPi connectors. Considering how prolific FriendlyELEC (AKA FriendlyARM) has been in churning out open spec NanoPi branded SBCs, it’s surprising the Guangzhou based company has is only now getting around to the mainstream platform of 2016: a quad-core Cortex-A53. The $25 NanoPi A64 is not FriendlyElec’s first 64-bit ARM board — earlier this year it shipped the $60 octa-core -A53 NanoPC-T3 and $35 NanoPi M3. The NanoPi A64 goes up directly against the $35 Raspberry Pi 3, Odroid-C2, and the like for the main event in the hacker board competition. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Container Storage Vendor ClusterHQ Shuts Down
    ClusterHQ which had been an early pioneer in the container storage market with its open-source Flocker project, ceases operations. Container storage vendor ClusterHQ announced on December 22 that it is shutting down the company's operations, effective immediately. ClusterHQ raised $18 million in venture capital funding to help fuel its efforts to build a commercially supported stateful container storage technology. In a 2014 interview with eWEEK, ClusterHQ co-founder Luke Marsden explained the core premise of his business and its primary open-source project called Flocker. Simply put, Flocker was built to help solve the challenge stateful storage for containers.
  • Wine 2.0-rc3 Released
    The Wine development release 2.0-rc3 is now available.
  • Spell-checking for GtkEntry in gspell
    It’s done! Everything that I wanted to do initially for the fundraising of gspell is implemented (for the milestone 1).
  • Updates
    I’m not sure if there is some confusion about the current development model of Shotwell. I noticed that some distributions seem to try to pick up the current development branch (0.25.x). I strongly advise against that at this point in time. It has just seen a major change in the Menu handling code and might still have severe usability regressions.
  • SUSE's YaST Team Ends The Year With Various Enhancements
    SUSE's YaST Team has shared the improvements they've been working on this holiday season for improving the distribution's installer / setup tool. Among the improvements en route for SUSE YaST users are improved management of DHCLIENT_SET_HOSTNAME, ensuring installation of needed packages, some changes to the expert partitioner mode, further improving yast2-network, better handling of GPT disks, allowing the Snapper file-system snapshot tool to work without DBus, CASP functionality, and more.
  • Debian GNU/Linux Is Considering “Automatic Upgrades”
  • Devuan Linux explained
    Devuan Linux is new to the Linux world. It can be a good lightweight option to your current system.Devuan Linux made it's way into Linux world on November 2014. It is making nice and steady progress from that time. The distro entered a beta stage in April 2016. It is based on Debian Jesse.
  • ArchWiPi - Raspberry Pi Wireless AP
    Turn your Raspberry Pi into a wireless router/AP. Arch-WiPi is a tiny Arch Linux ARM + create_ap packaged into a downloadable image.
  • Smartphone App: Daily Pictures Quotes for Tizen
  • Samsung to support YouTube HDR Content on 2016 range of Tizen TVs
    Samsung Electronics have announced that they will support YouTube’s global HDR playback on their Tizen TVs via an updated YouTube application. Currently, the app is available on all 2016 Samsung Quantum dot TVs and UHD TVs, and beginning this month will begin a global rollout. What is HDR? High Dynamic Range is used differently in TVs opposed to Photos. In the TV it essentially expands the contrast ration and color palette, resulting in a more realistic and vibrant picture. When talking about HDR in Photos the camera combines multiple images that are taken with different exposures to create a single image, which then has a greater dynamic range.

GNU/Linux Desktop

  • Christmas Tux 2016
    Merry Christmas, everyone! I'm excited to share the 14th Christmas Tux with everyone. This year I unfortunately didn't make any cool timelapse recordings of the process. I've been working on this piece in little bits over the past couple weeks. I have no actual idea how long it took me to finish, but I had fun making this one. I decided to really amp up the color this year with a bright and colorful winter sunset.
  • Top 5 Linux Operating Systems You Should Try in a Virtual Machine
    Whether you’re using Windows as your main OS or you’ve seen the light and switched to Linux, there’s a good chance that you may need a virtual machine at some point in the future. This might be to get the sort of Linux evaluation experience a live disc cannot deliver or it might simply be because you need to use a different distro for a short time. Either way, the best results will be gained from having the most efficient Linux distro available. This will reduce system overhead on the host PC, and make for a generally more satisfying experience. Five Linux operating system distributions are particularly suitable for this, so let’s take a look at them.
  • From Linux Kernel to Bitcoin Dev
    Australian Rusty Russell gives an amusing TEDx talk in Adelaide, South Australia, explaining his voyage from being a Linux kernel developer to being a bitcoin developer.
  • Microsoft Admits Overly Aggressive Windows 10 Upgrade Campaign Was ‘Pretty Painful’ And Obnoxious
    Microsoft does not always do things the right way, few people would argue otherwise. However, Microsoft has traditionally been good at admitting when it drops the ball or otherwise could have done a better job. Such is the case with Windows 10 and the super aggressive approach Microsoft took to getting users to upgrade. It was annoying and at times even obnoxious, and while Microsoft can't go back in time and change that, it can at least give users the satisfaction of recognizing it. That's what Microsoft's chief marketing officer Chris Capossela did during a recent video podcast.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6