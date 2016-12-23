GNU/Linux Desktop Christmas Tux 2016 Merry Christmas, everyone! I'm excited to share the 14th Christmas Tux with everyone. This year I unfortunately didn't make any cool timelapse recordings of the process. I've been working on this piece in little bits over the past couple weeks. I have no actual idea how long it took me to finish, but I had fun making this one. I decided to really amp up the color this year with a bright and colorful winter sunset.

Top 5 Linux Operating Systems You Should Try in a Virtual Machine Whether you’re using Windows as your main OS or you’ve seen the light and switched to Linux, there’s a good chance that you may need a virtual machine at some point in the future. This might be to get the sort of Linux evaluation experience a live disc cannot deliver or it might simply be because you need to use a different distro for a short time. Either way, the best results will be gained from having the most efficient Linux distro available. This will reduce system overhead on the host PC, and make for a generally more satisfying experience. Five Linux operating system distributions are particularly suitable for this, so let’s take a look at them.

From Linux Kernel to Bitcoin Dev Australian Rusty Russell gives an amusing TEDx talk in Adelaide, South Australia, explaining his voyage from being a Linux kernel developer to being a bitcoin developer.

Microsoft Admits Overly Aggressive Windows 10 Upgrade Campaign Was ‘Pretty Painful’ And Obnoxious Microsoft does not always do things the right way, few people would argue otherwise. However, Microsoft has traditionally been good at admitting when it drops the ball or otherwise could have done a better job. Such is the case with Windows 10 and the super aggressive approach Microsoft took to getting users to upgrade. It was annoying and at times even obnoxious, and while Microsoft can't go back in time and change that, it can at least give users the satisfaction of recognizing it. That's what Microsoft's chief marketing officer Chris Capossela did during a recent video podcast.