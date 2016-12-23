FreeDOS 1.2
The official announcement is on our website at www.freedos.org—but since I announced the FreeDOS 1.2 RC1 and RC2 here, I figured I'd make a brief mention on this blog too.
We're very excited for the new FreeDOS 1.2 distribution! We've added lots of new features that you should find useful and interesting.
Thanks to everyone in the FreeDOS Project for their work towards this new release! There are too many of you to recognize individually, but you have all helped enormously. Thank you!
Also: FreeDOS 1.2 Released With New Installer & More Commands
