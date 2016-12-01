OSMC's Christmas update is here

We're happy to announce OSMC's Christmas update is here. These changes come in light as Kodi Jarvis (v16) is near the end of its life and is very stable. We have been working on preparing OSMC for Kodi Krypton (v17) and test builds are now available. We will continue to update them. We have also been working on a new version of the OSMC skin which will be compatible with the upcoming Kodi release. We've taken a lot of community feedback on board and we continue to update and improve the skin.

Those Meaningful Gifts... Thanks, OpenMandriva!!

Yesterday, I read an email coming from the mail list of OpenMandriva. It was an announcement about an unexpected release: The community had been working on a surprise and released OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 as a Christmas gift.

A Nonreview of Linux Mint Xfce 18 ‘Sarah’

Oh, drat. I’ve done gone and procrastinated too much again. Shortly after Clem Lefebvre and his buddies released the Xfce edition of Mint 18 — that’s “Sarah” for those who prefer names to numbers — I installed it on one of the laptops I keep at the office so I could write a review. I even took the laptop with me to All Things Open in late October to give it a good workout — which I did writing my coverage of the conference for “another website.” I never did get around to writing the review, but it’s always been on the back burner. I’d get it written before the next version of Mint is released, I figured. I never planned to use Mint 18 on a daily basis. That hasn’t worked out either. It was originally just going to go on a laptop for a review and that would be it. The office desktop where I do the majority of my work was running Mint 17.0, which would be supported until long after the lifetime the old 32 bit desktop which was already obsolete when it came into our possession.