Lineage OS
-
Cyanogen Inc. shuts down services and OS; open-source CyanogenMod project will remain [Ed: Microsoft proxy is dead, at long last]
-
Cyanogen failed to kill Android, now it is shuttering its services and OS as part of a pivot
-
Cyanogen pulls the plug on its services and OS next week (updated)
-
Cyanogen shutting down services and OS by December 31
-
Cyanogen Shuts Down Services, Citing 'Consolidation'
-
Your Cyanogen-based phone will be as good as dead starting Jan 1
-
Cyanogen OS to breathe its last on December 31st
-
Cyanogen Services to Shut Down on December 31
-
CyanogenMod OS is Dead, New Lineage OS Unveiled!
-
Cyanogen to shut down services, CM will continue as Lineage
-
CyanogenMod Dies; Rebranded as LineageOS
-
Cyanogen Inc to cease operations, users to switch to Open Source version, forks project into LineageOS
-
Cyanogen to shut down services by year's end
-
Cyanogen will shut down all services by December 31, will live on as LineageOS
-
CyaongenMod is dead, LineageOS is the way to go now
-
Cyanogen Shuts Down CyanogenMod, Open Source Code Forked As LineageOS
-
Cyanogen didn't kill Google's Android, but killed itself instead
-
Cyanogen is shutting down, couldn't put bullet through Google's head
-
CyanogenMod OS is dead, will morph into LineageOS: Here's what we know
-
LineageOS Launched to Continue CyanogenMod's Legacy and Development
-
Cyanogen Shutting Down All Services by the End of 2016
-
