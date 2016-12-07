Parrot 3.3 released
We are sorry for all the silence behind our development process of these days, but we were secretly working on 2 main projects, the perfect plan to conquer the world and the new Parrot 3.3 release which fixes many minor but unpleasant bugs and introduces many many updates.
