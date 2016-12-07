Linux 4.10
Late TurboStat Patches For Linux 4.10 Add Denverton & Knights Mill Support
Linux 4.10-rc1 Kernel Released As A Christmas Present From Torvalds
Linux 4.10 Is Hopefully In Good Shape For AMD Zen / Ryzen Processors
AMD's upcoming Ryzen (Zen) processors appear to be in good enough shape that they are working on the current mainline kernel as far as I can tell based upon limited information available prior to getting my hands on the CPUs or getting any official announcement from AMD, but some Linux kernel patches have yet to be mainlined. The yet-to-be-merged work appears to be more for non-core features and Zen server functionality with those CPUs shipping later than the upcoming Ryzen desktop CPUs.
