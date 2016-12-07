Ruby 2.4.0
-
Ruby 2.4.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 2.4.0.
Ruby 2.4.0 is the first stable release of the Ruby 2.4 series.
-
Ruby 2.4 Programming Language Has Performance Updates & More
The Ruby project has continued in its annual tradition of releasing a new version of their programming language on Christmas, a tradition held up now for the past number of years.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GNOME News
New Releases
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 23 hours ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 1 day ago