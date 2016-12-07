HandBrake 1.0.0
HandBrake 1.0.0 Released
After more than 13 years of development, the HandBrake Team is delighted to present HandBrake 1.0.0. Thank you to all of our many contributors over the years for making HandBrake what it is today.
We again remind everyone that the HandBrake Website is the only official source for HandBrake. Downloads are not mirrored on any third-party services, excepting the Linux PPA. For more information on downloading and installing HandBrake safely, please read Where to get HandBrake.
HandBrake 1.0 OSS Video Transcoder Released: VP9 & Opus Support
HandBrake 1.0 is rather a big release for those in need of video transcoding on Linux/Windows/macOS systems. To learn more about all of the HandBrake 1.0 changes, see the official release announcement at handbrake.fr.
