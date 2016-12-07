Benchmark on Linux
TrueOS & DragonFlyBSD Performance vs. Linux At The End Of 2016
For some end-of-year BSD benchmarking were (FreeBSD 12 based) TrueOS 20161215 and DragonFlyBSD 4.6.1 tested on the same Intel Core i7 6800K + MSI C236A WORKSTATION as used for the Linux workstation/server benchmarks from a few days ago. On the same exact system, TrueOS and DragonFlyBSD were both tested out-of-the-box to compare to our numbers from Clear Linux, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 16.10, CentOS 7, openSUSE Leap 42.2, and Debian Linux 8.6
OpenBenchmarking.org Had Close To 8 Million Test/Suite Benchmark Downloads This Year
The Performance-Per-Watt Of NVIDIA Fermi To Pascal, AMD R700 To Polaris Benchmarks
WD Blue 250GB SSD Linux Benchmarks
While I have owned many Western Digital hard drives over the years, last week was my first time trying out one of the company's new solid-state drives (SSDs) under Linux. Some Linux benchmark results to share for reference today are of the WD Blue 250GB (WDS250G1B0A) SATA 3.0 SSD.
