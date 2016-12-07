Development News
-
DocKnot 1.01
This is the second release of my new documentation generation system for my packages. It's still probably not of much interest to anyone other than me, particularly since the metadata format is still rapidly evolving so I've not documented it yet. But the templates are getting fleshed out and it's generating more and more of my package documentation, which will make releases much easier.
-
krb5-strength 3.1
krb5-strength provides password strength checking plugins and programs for MIT Kerberos and Heimdal, and a password history implementation for Heimdal. This is the first new upstream release since I left Stanford, since I don't personally use the package any more. But it's easy enough to maintain, and it was overdue for merging some contributed patches.
-
rra-c-util 6.2
This is my general collection of utility functions, standard tests, and portability code, mostly for C but also including a fair bit of Perl these days.
-
anytime 0.2.0: Feature, fixes and tests!
-
C TAP Harness 4.1
-
