Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Leftovers: OSS and Sharing

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 26th of December 2016 03:02:50 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Krampus adopts one free software tool for each month in 2017

    Curious how Krampus is doing this year? Well, as the recently hired manager of Krampus's open source programs office, I'm excited to tell you that we have an ambitious plan to adopt one free software tool during each month of the coming year.

    Our story might be useful for other non-software-focused businesses (Krampus, Inc. doesn't currently produce any software) who are also are curious about open source alternatives and want to follow a similar path. To get you in the spirit, I've included all the links that made us feel like 12 months of free and open source software adoption is possible.

  • LibreOffice Enables "Complex Text Layout" By Default

    The latest LibreOffice news just days after announcing their MUFFIN user interface initiative is enabling the program's complex text layout mode by default.

  • Low Code, Not Open Source, is Key to Federal IT Agility [Ed: Anti-FOSS, using buzzwords]

    The federal government is striving to increase the agility of the IT systems that underpin mission-attainment and service-delivery. Taking a cue from the private sector, federal agencies are seeking faster time-to-delivery for new capabilities and a rapid response in the face of changing conditions. To that end, U.S. Chief Information Officer Tony Scott recently announced a new government website, Code.gov, promoting a shared-services approach to open-source software under the new Federal Source Code Policy.

    Unfortunately for the feds, open source is not the answer to the agility challenge. The reason why is right there in the name of the site and the policy: code.

  • Open-Source Parametric CAD in Your Browser

    If you’re looking for a parametric open-source CAD program that can run in your browser, this is it. It’s far enough along that you can use it for real-world (albeit simple) modeling. CAD does, however, still require a certain type of spatial thinking and reasoning. So, if you’re new to the 3D modeling world, it might be worth tinkering with a more learning-oriented tool like BlocksCAD.

  • How “open source” seed producers from the US to India are changing global food production

    Frank Morton has been breeding lettuce since the 1980s. His company offers 114 varieties, among them Outredgeous, which last year became the first plant that NASA astronauts grew and ate in space. For nearly 20 years, Morton’s work was limited only by his imagination and by how many different kinds of lettuce he could get his hands on. But in the early 2000s, he started noticing more and more lettuces were patented, meaning he would not be able to use them for breeding. The patents weren’t just for different types of lettuce, but specific traits such as resistance to a disease, a particular shade of red or green, or curliness of the leaf. Such patents have increased in the years since, and are encroaching on a growing range of crops, from corn to carrots — a trend that has plant breeders, environmentalists and food security experts concerned about the future of the food production.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

GNOME News

  • Outreachy Begins
    My internship in Outreachy is officially started tomorrow. Actually, I felt like dreaming when I got the information that I was elected by GNOME, ariesd from I met too much troubles when I applied GSOC2016 as a absolute rookie in FOSS. So I will treasure this opportunity. [...] At last, thanks Marina, Mentor Tong and the maintainers of Chinese localization group who helped and trusted me during the application period. And at the same time, I hope I can contribute more to GNOME, learn more about FOSS organizations, and make more friends through this internship.
  • Outreachy (GNOME)-W1&W2
    My Outreachy intern has been begun for two weeks, and I have completed most UI translations items of GNOME 3.22 (stable).
  • More Vulkan Improvements Land In GTK4 Toolkit Code
    A number of improvements have landed to the GTK4 tool-kit's early back-end work on supporting Vulkan as an alternative to its OpenGL renderer is gaining ground.

New Releases

  • Linus Torvalds Announces First RC of Linux Kernel 4.10 as Christmas Present
    If Santa didn't come by last night, we'd like to inform you that Linus Torvalds announced the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel as a Christmas present to Linux geeks around the world. If you're watching the Linux kernel scene, you would know that there have been two weeks since the launch of the Linux 4.9 kernel, which appeared to be the biggest kernel version ever released. This means that the merge window for Linux kernel 4.10, which is not as big as Linux kernel 4.9 was, is now officially closed and it's time for us to test drive the RC1 milestone. "It's Christmas Day, and it's two weeks since the merge window opened. Thus, the merge window is now closed," said Linus Torvalds. "On the whole, this wasn't all that big a release - nothing like 4.9. Although it wasn't tiny either. I think 4.7 was smaller. 4.8 might have been too. It's xmas day, and right now I can't be arsed to actually do the statistics I'd normally do."
  • Parrot Security OS 3.3 released
  • OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 Brings Stable KDE Plasma On Wayland
    The OpenMandriva developers have timed their Lx 3.01 operating system update release for Christmas.
  • OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 released

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6