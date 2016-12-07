Android Leftovers
-
2017 Biggest Android Phones: Samsung S8, HTC 11, Nokia P1 And LG G6
Planning to upgrade? Don't agree to anything yet until you've seen our list of the best new phones coming in 2017. However, what does 2017 have in store for us? It looks like the new year will be the battle of the greatest smartphones - Powerful, long lasting battery, fastest processor, superb camera, name it!
-
Android tablet restrictions will make sure the kids are all right
Whether it's a brand-new Asus ZenPad Z8 or a hand-me-down Google Pixel C, Android tablets can provide your child with hours of entertainment. But these digital babysitters can also put your child at risk. Thankfully, Android has a few tricks up its sleeve to help you out.
-
Nokia D1C images and specs surface again; Android 7.0 to be pre-installed
The latest images and rumored specs have appeared for the Nokia D1C. The device will mark Nokia's return to the smartphone business after it followed the terms of the Nokia Devices and Services acquisition by Microsoft in 2014. The non-compete clause that was part of the transaction has kept Nokia out of the market until now.
-
Nokia Android Phone Releasing At MWC 2017: 6 Expected Features Of Company's Flagship Device
-
Android Central 319: Year in rearview
-
Moto Z users in India start receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update
-
How To Get Amazon Prime Video On Your Android TV
-
BlackBerry Mercury With Classic Physical QWERTY Keyboard And Android 7.0 Nougat Leak
-
How to get early access to Android software before it's released
-
How To Update Samsung Galaxy S5, Note 3 With Android 7.1.1 Nougat
-
Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Android Nougat Update Will Vary Between 7.0 And 7.1.1 In Different Regions: What About Note 5 And S6 Variants?
-
New Android phone, tablet, watch or Chromebook under the tree? We're here to help
-
Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches Latest News: Two Flagship Models to Launch in 2017; More to Come at CES 2017
-
Cyanogen Shutting Down Services by December 31; CyanogenMod to Transition to Open-Source Lineage OS
-
How to follow the new Lineage OS online
The CyanogenMod project is easily the biggest and most-used custom Android ROM out there. But a series of poor decisions has basically sunk the corporate spin-off Cyanogen Inc., and that failure is also sinking the tools that the original open-source project has built up. Some of the original CyanogenMod team announced earlier today that they'll continue their work for community-created Android device ROMs under a new banner, Lineage OS.
-
Lineage: Forking CyanogenMod To A New Android Distribution
-
CyanogenMod is shutting down, will remain open source
-
The end of CyanogenMod
-
