Fedora 25 Remixes
-
Kannolo, a pure-KDE Fedora Remix
It has been a long time since my last blog post, but that does not mean I stopped doing Fedora-related development. Today, I would like to announce a new project of mine that I had been silently working on for a couple years already. In several cultures, it is customary to make gifts today (in the evening) or tomorrow, so you can take this as a gift for the holidays.
-
Creating Fedora 25 LXQt Remix
After some discussions and initial thoughts within LXQt SIG I decided to put a first Fedora 25 LXQt remix together. Now I'd like to share the idea to get some input, especially on selection of applications
-
