Leftovers: Gaming

Monday 26th of December 2016 03:08:39 PM
Gaming
  • Unigine 2.4 Will Bring Yet More Graphical Improvements To This Linux-Friendly Engine

    Unigine Corp is preparing their next major Unigine 2 engine update, Unigine 2.4. This should be another exciting update while unfortunately their new technology demo isn't making it out in time for Christmas.

    Their new Unigine "superstition" / "classroom" technology demo built off Unigine 2 is a huge advancement over Unigine Heaven/Valley. Unigine Superstition is built off Unigine 2, features VR support, and offers a ton of rich graphical improvements while still being Linux-friendly. While it was supposed to arrive this year, Unigine Corp recently delayed it until Q1'17. But let me tell you, the delay should certainly be worthwhile and this new demo is absolutely gorgeous.

  • Mesa's RADV Vulkan Driver Receives Some Fixes For DOOM

    Red Hat developer Dave Airlie spent some of his Christmas committing some fixes to the open-source RADV Radeon Vulkan driver for benefiting id Software's DOOM game with Vulkan renderer.

  • The art of cutting edge, Doom 2 vs the modern Security Industry

    During the holiday, I started playing Doom 2. I bet I’ve not touched this game in more than ten years. I can't even remember the last time I played it. My home directory was full of garbage and it was time to clean it up when I came across doom2.wad. I’ve been carrying this file around in my home directory for nearly twenty years now. It’s always there like an old friend you know you can call at any time, day or night. I decided it was time to install one of the doom engines and give it a go. I picked prboom, it’s something I used a long time ago and doesn’t have any fancy features like mouselook or jumping. Part of the appeal is to keep the experience close to the original. Plus if you could jump a lot of these levels would be substantially easier. The game depends on not having those features.

today's leftovers

GNOME News

  • Outreachy Begins
    My internship in Outreachy is officially started tomorrow. Actually, I felt like dreaming when I got the information that I was elected by GNOME, ariesd from I met too much troubles when I applied GSOC2016 as a absolute rookie in FOSS. So I will treasure this opportunity. [...] At last, thanks Marina, Mentor Tong and the maintainers of Chinese localization group who helped and trusted me during the application period. And at the same time, I hope I can contribute more to GNOME, learn more about FOSS organizations, and make more friends through this internship.
  • Outreachy (GNOME)-W1&W2
    My Outreachy intern has been begun for two weeks, and I have completed most UI translations items of GNOME 3.22 (stable).
  • More Vulkan Improvements Land In GTK4 Toolkit Code
    A number of improvements have landed to the GTK4 tool-kit's early back-end work on supporting Vulkan as an alternative to its OpenGL renderer is gaining ground.

New Releases

  • Linus Torvalds Announces First RC of Linux Kernel 4.10 as Christmas Present
    If Santa didn't come by last night, we'd like to inform you that Linus Torvalds announced the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel as a Christmas present to Linux geeks around the world. If you're watching the Linux kernel scene, you would know that there have been two weeks since the launch of the Linux 4.9 kernel, which appeared to be the biggest kernel version ever released. This means that the merge window for Linux kernel 4.10, which is not as big as Linux kernel 4.9 was, is now officially closed and it's time for us to test drive the RC1 milestone. "It's Christmas Day, and it's two weeks since the merge window opened. Thus, the merge window is now closed," said Linus Torvalds. "On the whole, this wasn't all that big a release - nothing like 4.9. Although it wasn't tiny either. I think 4.7 was smaller. 4.8 might have been too. It's xmas day, and right now I can't be arsed to actually do the statistics I'd normally do."
  • Parrot Security OS 3.3 released
  • OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 Brings Stable KDE Plasma On Wayland
    The OpenMandriva developers have timed their Lx 3.01 operating system update release for Christmas.
  • OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 released

today's howtos

