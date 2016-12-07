GNOME News
-
Outreachy Begins
My internship in Outreachy is officially started tomorrow. Actually, I felt like dreaming when I got the information that I was elected by GNOME, ariesd from I met too much troubles when I applied GSOC2016 as a absolute rookie in FOSS. So I will treasure this opportunity.
[...]
At last, thanks Marina, Mentor Tong and the maintainers of Chinese localization group who helped and trusted me during the application period. And at the same time, I hope I can contribute more to GNOME, learn more about FOSS organizations, and make more friends through this internship.
-
Outreachy (GNOME)-W1&W2
My Outreachy intern has been begun for two weeks, and I have completed most UI translations items of GNOME 3.22 (stable).
-
More Vulkan Improvements Land In GTK4 Toolkit Code
A number of improvements have landed to the GTK4 tool-kit's early back-end work on supporting Vulkan as an alternative to its OpenGL renderer is gaining ground.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GNOME News
New Releases
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 23 hours ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 1 day ago