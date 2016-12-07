today's leftovers
Awesome 4.0 Window Manager Released
Yet another open-source project pushing out a big release for the holidays is the Awesome Window Manager Framework. Awesome 4.0 was released today with some big changes for this open-source X11/X.Org window manager and incorporates about four years of changes since Awesome 3.5.
Claws Mail 3.14.1
Claws Mail is a lightweight, fast and highly configurable mailer using the GTK2 toolkit. It started life as a fork of Sylpheed and was called Sylpheed Claws, adding bleeding edge features to Sylpheed and feeding them back to the original project wherever possible. Eventually, the two projects diverged too much and it is now a completely separate program.
The Most Viewed Ubuntu & Mir News Of 2016
Mir 0.25 Released: Pointer Confinement, Gamma KMS Support, Libmircore
For anyone hoping this year that Canonical would have decided to abandon their Mir display server efforts and shift focus back to Wayland, that did not happen, but in the stockings this holiday for Ubuntu users is an updated Mir display server release, version 0.25.
The terrible PIC ecosystem
Zipt Messenger – Voice, Video and Messaging App on Tizen Store
