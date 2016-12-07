Samsung to Launch Tizen Wind-Free Air Conditioner at CES 2017

Samsung have announced an addition to its Smart Home portfolio, a new Wind-Free air conditioner, to be launched at CES 2017, Las Vegas. The AR9500M air conditioner has Samsung’s Wind-Free™ Cooling technology – resulting in cooler indoors whilst being more energy efficient. The AR9500M is a wall mounted unit that is able to disperse cold air through 21,000 micro air holes using two modes – “Fast Cooling Mode” and then switching to “Wind-Free™ Cooling Mode”, which is up to 72 percent more efficient than Fast Colling mode.

The Linux Foundation Advances Open SDS Efforts

Thanks to the efforts of The Linux Foundation, the level of interoperability between software-defined storage (SDS) systems should increase substantially in 2017. An OpenSDS project being led by The Linux Foundation now has the support of Dell EMC, which has contributed a software development kit (SDK) that promises to make it simpler to plug any type of storage device into an SDS system.

