- With the Demise of Software Patents and Likely Soon Patent Trolls (Based on SCOTUS), Trump Appointments Matter Even More
- Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing: Bilski Blog is Actually AGAINST Alice and Bilski, in Favour of Software Patents
- Free/Open Source Software Under Attack From Software Patents
- Culture of Appeals Against Granted Patents Means Better and Improved Scrutiny, Less Litigation
- After Microsoft’s Notorious Intervention Nokia is Nothing But a Patent Troll Whose Patent Portfolio Needs to be Smashed
- Australia’s Productivity Commission Reiterates Opposition to Software Patents, Shelston IP (Patent Microcosm) Upset
- Crisis Inside the EPO as Elodie Bergot, Unqualified for Her Job, Fails to Maintain Staffing
- Links 26/12/2016: Darktable 2.2.0, HandBrake 1.0.0, Linux 4.10 RC
- Links 24/12/2016: Christmas Tux 2016, LLVM 3.9.1 Released
