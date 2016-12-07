The Linux Foundation Advances Open SDS Efforts
Thanks to the efforts of The Linux Foundation, the level of interoperability between software-defined storage (SDS) systems should increase substantially in 2017. An OpenSDS project being led by The Linux Foundation now has the support of Dell EMC, which has contributed a software development kit (SDK) that promises to make it simpler to plug any type of storage device into an SDS system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
GNOME News
New Releases
today's howtos
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 23 hours ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 1 day ago