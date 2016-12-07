New Releases Linus Torvalds Announces First RC of Linux Kernel 4.10 as Christmas Present If Santa didn't come by last night, we'd like to inform you that Linus Torvalds announced the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) build of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel as a Christmas present to Linux geeks around the world. If you're watching the Linux kernel scene, you would know that there have been two weeks since the launch of the Linux 4.9 kernel, which appeared to be the biggest kernel version ever released. This means that the merge window for Linux kernel 4.10, which is not as big as Linux kernel 4.9 was, is now officially closed and it's time for us to test drive the RC1 milestone. "It's Christmas Day, and it's two weeks since the merge window opened. Thus, the merge window is now closed," said Linus Torvalds. "On the whole, this wasn't all that big a release - nothing like 4.9. Although it wasn't tiny either. I think 4.7 was smaller. 4.8 might have been too. It's xmas day, and right now I can't be arsed to actually do the statistics I'd normally do."

OpenMandriva Lx 3.01 Brings Stable KDE Plasma On Wayland The OpenMandriva developers have timed their Lx 3.01 operating system update release for Christmas.

