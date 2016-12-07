Samsung to Launch Tizen Wind-Free Air Conditioner at CES 2017
Samsung have announced an addition to its Smart Home portfolio, a new Wind-Free air conditioner, to be launched at CES 2017, Las Vegas. The AR9500M air conditioner has Samsung’s Wind-Free™ Cooling technology – resulting in cooler indoors whilst being more energy efficient.
The AR9500M is a wall mounted unit that is able to disperse cold air through 21,000 micro air holes using two modes – “Fast Cooling Mode” and then switching to “Wind-Free™ Cooling Mode”, which is up to 72 percent more efficient than Fast Colling mode.
