Linux in Smartwatches
-
AsteroidOS: Open Source Operating System Designed For Smartwatches [Video]
Open source AsteroidOS is aiming to be a direct competitor for Android Wear that might just be a reasonable and viable alternative to the defunct Pebble smartwatch.
Pebble's demise brought about by Fitbit's piecemeal acquisition therefore effectively snuffing it made the smartwatch market to become smaller. Although it is without question that even before the acquisition, the Android Wear scene was already declining with earlier models no longer receiving Android Wear updates.
-
Pebble 2: The Smartwatch that Puts Apple Watch, Android Wear, Samsung Gear to Shame – Here’s Why [VIDEO]
-
2016 in review: The year in smartwatches
No category of wearable tech has had a more turbulent year than the smartwatch. There have been ups. There have been downs. Then Fitbit bought Pebble and everyone lost their minds.
2016 proved that smartwatches are struggling to find their place in the wearable world, but that's doesn't mean it's over, and 2017 could be a fascinating time for these devices as lessons from this year are taken away and applied to next year's wearables.
With so much having gone on in 2016, we've broken down the year into the big smartwatch events that made headlines and got us talking.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Leftovers
BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress
What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree.
A Look at Fedora 25 and Fedora 26
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 2 days ago