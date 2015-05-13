Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 26th of December 2016 11:27:59 PM Filed under
Linux
  • The Linux 2.5, Ruby 1.9 and Python 3 release management anti-pattern

    First, in the Linux 2.4 / 2.5 era. Wikipedia describes the situation like this:

    Before the 2.6 series, there was a stable branch (2.4) where only relatively minor and safe changes were merged, and an unstable branch (2.5), where bigger changes and cleanups were allowed. Both of these branches had been maintained by the same set of people, led by Torvalds. This meant that users would always have a well-tested 2.4 version with the latest security and bug fixes to use, though they would have to wait for the features which went into the 2.5 branch. The downside of this was that the “stable” kernel ended up so far behind that it no longer supported recent hardware and lacked needed features. In the late 2.5 kernel series, some maintainers elected to try backporting of their changes to the stable kernel series, which resulted in bugs being introduced into the 2.4 kernel series. The 2.5 branch was then eventually declared stable and renamed to 2.6. But instead of opening an unstable 2.7 branch, the kernel developers decided to continue putting major changes into the 2.6 branch, which would then be released at a pace faster than 2.4.x but slower than 2.5.x. This had the desirable effect of making new features more quickly available and getting more testing of the new code, which was added in smaller batches and easier to test.

  • Intel Has More DRM Graphics Code For Testing, Targeting Linux 4.11

    While Linux 4.10-rc1 was only released yesterday and there will be about two months before it rolls around to the Linux 4.11 merge window, Intel OTC already has new code ready for testing.

    Intel i915 DRM maintainer Daniel Vetter published the latest changes for their -testing branch of material that will in turn target Linux 4.11. Changes up for testing include some DisplayPort link rate fixes, prep work for atomic watermark updates on Valleyview and Cherryview, a clean-up to the platform enumeration code, Gen9 (Skylake) watermark fixes, prep work for DisplayPort link failure fallback handling, GEM_WARN_ON support, overlay fixes, and other code changes.

  • Linux 4.10-rc1 Gained 488k Lines, Kernel Up 1.9+ Million Lines For 2016

    Hitting the end of the year as well as yesterday's Linux 4.10-rc1 kernel marking the end of the merge window, here is a look at some kernel development statistics.

KDE Leftovers

  • Merry KDEmas everyone!
    It is one of the cards you can get too -- if you help out KDE by the end of the year.
  • [Older] KDE Partition Manager 3.0
    Here is a video demonstrating some of these new LVM capabilities. Note this is done directly from my main system, I’m resizing my encrypted rootfs without using any Live CD.
  • Oregon Walmart bottle return machines run on Linux (KDE)
  • Wiki, what’s going on? (Part19-XMas is coming!)
    Let’s start with important things. Last Sunday the Milan local group had a special dinner to celebrate the incoming Christmas holidays. For sure we have to thank Spinnski: food was great! During the dinner we had Secret Santa: you receive a gift, given by whom? According to fate. It was funny, and we had lot of laughs for some funny gifts.
  • new Icons for KDE
    both icon set’s are available with system settings -> Icons -> Get new Theme. The icon sets are well maintained and the designers are very welcome in help and KDE support. Thanks a lot. Don’t forget to vote in the store.

BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress

What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree. Read more

A Look at Fedora 25 and Fedora 26

  • What’s missing in every installation of a Fedora 25 desktop?
    If you’re running any desktop flavor of Fedora 25, congratulations! You’re using one of the better-designed desktop Linux distributions. However, “better-designed” does not necessarily mean that everything is in place, for in the case of Fedora 25, it certainly is not. Most important components you expect to see on a modern desktop operating system, like a firewall application, are in place. But a few are not. Take, for example, that firewall I referenced above. It’s called FirewallD on Fedora, and the system gives you three means by which to interact with it: From the command line, from a graphical interface called firewall-config, and from an applet, aptly called firewall-applet The first two come pre-installed, but not the third.
  • Fedora 26 will have an LXQt Spin. Here’s what it looks like now
    LXQt is a one of many desktop environments available on the latest edition of Fedora 25. However, unlike the GNOME 3, KDE, Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce desktop environments, Fedora LXQt does not have it’s own installation image. In other words, it’s not a Fedora Spin. To install a Fedora 25 desktop running the LXQt desktop, you’ll need to install the system using a netinstall or DVD image and select the LXQT desktop package group and related packages from the package selection step. Because of an ongoing effort to produce a Fedora LXQt Spin, that process is set to change when Fedora 26 comes along next year.

