Linux Kernel News
The Linux 2.5, Ruby 1.9 and Python 3 release management anti-pattern
First, in the Linux 2.4 / 2.5 era. Wikipedia describes the situation like this:
Before the 2.6 series, there was a stable branch (2.4) where only relatively minor and safe changes were merged, and an unstable branch (2.5), where bigger changes and cleanups were allowed. Both of these branches had been maintained by the same set of people, led by Torvalds. This meant that users would always have a well-tested 2.4 version with the latest security and bug fixes to use, though they would have to wait for the features which went into the 2.5 branch. The downside of this was that the “stable” kernel ended up so far behind that it no longer supported recent hardware and lacked needed features. In the late 2.5 kernel series, some maintainers elected to try backporting of their changes to the stable kernel series, which resulted in bugs being introduced into the 2.4 kernel series. The 2.5 branch was then eventually declared stable and renamed to 2.6. But instead of opening an unstable 2.7 branch, the kernel developers decided to continue putting major changes into the 2.6 branch, which would then be released at a pace faster than 2.4.x but slower than 2.5.x. This had the desirable effect of making new features more quickly available and getting more testing of the new code, which was added in smaller batches and easier to test.
Intel Has More DRM Graphics Code For Testing, Targeting Linux 4.11
While Linux 4.10-rc1 was only released yesterday and there will be about two months before it rolls around to the Linux 4.11 merge window, Intel OTC already has new code ready for testing.
Intel i915 DRM maintainer Daniel Vetter published the latest changes for their -testing branch of material that will in turn target Linux 4.11. Changes up for testing include some DisplayPort link rate fixes, prep work for atomic watermark updates on Valleyview and Cherryview, a clean-up to the platform enumeration code, Gen9 (Skylake) watermark fixes, prep work for DisplayPort link failure fallback handling, GEM_WARN_ON support, overlay fixes, and other code changes.
Linux 4.10-rc1 Gained 488k Lines, Kernel Up 1.9+ Million Lines For 2016
Hitting the end of the year as well as yesterday's Linux 4.10-rc1 kernel marking the end of the merge window, here is a look at some kernel development statistics.
KDE Leftovers
BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress
What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree.
A Look at Fedora 25 and Fedora 26
Android Leftovers
