Games for GNU/Linux
'Star Citizen Game' on Amazon Now a Part of Windows & Linux
The upcoming space sim Star Citizen is a game for Windows and Linux. However, Cloud Imperial Games, the developers are switching the game to a new engine after four years of development.
The spiritual successor of Wing Commander Series, the Star Citizen is reportedly switching from the CryEngine of Crytek into Lumberyard by Amazon. The game's single player mode, Squadron 42 is also switching to a new game engine.
Parkitect, the indie theme park building sim updated again, working towards big performance improvements
RimWorld alpha 16 'Wanderlust' is a massive update
Darkest Dungeon adds gamepad support and will get a shorter game-mode
Smartphone Game: 5 most popular games in Tizen Store
Lifeless Planet Linux beta has been updated, with improved graphics from the PS4 version
The developers of Lifeless Planet [Steam, Official Site] have continued to improve their Linux beta, as it's now running on Unity 5 and has the improved graphics from the PS4 version.
The awesome itch store is also having a big sale, with some real indie gems going cheap
Survival racing game 'Distance' has a big update with ghost car and replay support
