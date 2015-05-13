Chakra GNU/Linux Users Get LibreOffice 5.2.4, Rust 1.14.0, and Mesa 3D 12.0.3
Chakra GNU/Linux developer Neofytos Kolokotronis informed users of the Linux-based operating system originally based on Arch Linux about the latest software updates that landed in the stable repositories and are available for installation.
If you've been waiting for a new, big update of your Chakra GNU/Linux distribution, here it is. It includes many of the latest applications and technologies, including Linux kernels 4.8.6 and 3.16.38 LTS, the LibreOffice 5.2.4 office suite, GRUB 2.02 Beta 3 bootloader, as well as KDE Frameworks 5.29.0 and linux-firmware 20161005.9c71af9.
