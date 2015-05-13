Magic-Device-Tool App Now Available as a Snap, Will Soon Support Lineage OS
Softpedia was informed today, December 26, 2016, by Marius Quabeck, the creator of the magic-device-tool software that lets users install or replace their mobile operating systems on Android and Ubuntu Phone devices about the fact that the tool is now available as a Snap.
That's right, you can now install the Magic-Device-Tool via a Snap package on your Ubuntu Linux operating system or a supported OS by Canonical's latest Snappy technologies. This comes as great news as you won't have to clone the GitHub repo of the software to install it on your GNU/Linux distribution.
"You'll have to install it as "sudo snap install magic-device-tool --devmode" because there is no USB interface for snap yet so it can't run confined," said Marius Quabeck exclusively for Softpedia. "The script version will still be supported, but we recommend user to use the Snap, where the focus will be from now on."
