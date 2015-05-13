Leftovers: Software
-
Piwik 3.0.0
Piwik 3.0.0 brings many improvements to Piwik, including a full redesign of the application, security improvements and several major improvements in the core analytics platform and core plugins APIs.
-
Calibre 2.75.1 Open-Source eBook Library Manager Supports New Kobo Firmware 4.2
Here's another Christmas present for all fans of the Open Source ecosystem, as Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced the availability of Calibre 2.75.1 maintenance update on Christmas Day.
The fact of the matter is that Calibre 2.75.0 arrived two days before Christmas Day, but the small 2.75.1 bugfix release landed a couple of days later, on December 25, 2016, to address a regression in version 2.75.0 that broke the Live CSS feature in the editor, which might have also caused various other minor issues in the viewer.
-
MPV 0.23.0 Open-Source Video Player Released, Requires at Least FFmpeg 3.2.2
Just in time for Christmas, a new version of the popular, open-source and cross-platform MPV video player has been released, build 0.23.0, for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
MPV is an MPlayer-based multimedia player that looks to gain a lot of ground lately and become the go-to video player for many computer users, no matter the operating system used. MPV 0.23.0 is the latest version of the application, arriving five weeks after the release of the 0.22.0 update.
-
Ex-Mozilla dev talks about Firefox
World-renown programmer and ex-Mozilla developer Risitas, the CIO of the highly prestigious Spanish alt-browser company Las Paelleras S.A., talks about Firefox in an exclusive interview.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE Leftovers
BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress
What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree.
A Look at Fedora 25 and Fedora 26
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
4 weeks 2 days ago
4 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 2 days ago