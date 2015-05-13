Security News
-
Security advisories for Monday
-
Is Mirai Really as Black as It’s Being Painted?
An important feature of the way the Mirai botnet scans devices is that the bot uses a login and password dictionary when trying to connect to a device. The author of the original Mirai included a relatively small list of logins and passwords for connecting to different devices. However, we have seen a significant expansion of the login and password list since then, achieved by including default logins and passwords for a variety of IoT devices, which means that multiple modifications of the bot now exist.
[...]
If you ignore trivial combinations like “root:root” or “admin:admin”, you can get a good idea of which equipment the botnet is looking for. For example, the pairs “root:xc3511” and “root:vizxv” are default accounts for IP cameras made by rather large Chinese manufacturers.
-
Parrot Security 3.3 Ethical Hacking OS Updates Anonsurf, Fixes Touchpad Support
A new stable release of the Debian-based Parrot Security ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system has been released on Christmas Day, versioned 3.3.
Powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.8 series, Parrot Security OS 3.3 is here a little over two months since the release of Parrot Security 3.2, but it doesn't look like it's a major update and all that, as it only updates a few core components and hacking tools, and addresses a few of the bugs reported by users since version 3.2.
-
Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx
The GNU Guix project builds a transactional package manager system and it is the base feature around which Guix SD(system distribution) is built.
[...]
The 3.01 release brings a number of major fixes since 3.0 release:
updated software
new drivers and kernel – better support for newer hardware
many bugs fixed
stable Plasma running on Wayland
-
LibreOffice 5.2.4 packages
The computers worked frantically while I relaxed with my family. Slackware 14.2 and -current packages are ready for LibreOffice 5.2.4. Enjoy the newest version of this highly popular office suite.
-
KDE Leftovers
BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress
What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree.
A Look at Fedora 25 and Fedora 26
Android Leftovers
