KDE Leftovers Merry KDEmas everyone! It is one of the cards you can get too -- if you help out KDE by the end of the year.

[Older] KDE Partition Manager 3.0 Here is a video demonstrating some of these new LVM capabilities. Note this is done directly from my main system, I’m resizing my encrypted rootfs without using any Live CD.

Oregon Walmart bottle return machines run on Linux (KDE)

Wiki, what’s going on? (Part19-XMas is coming!) Let’s start with important things. Last Sunday the Milan local group had a special dinner to celebrate the incoming Christmas holidays. For sure we have to thank Spinnski: food was great! During the dinner we had Secret Santa: you receive a gift, given by whom? According to fate. It was funny, and we had lot of laughs for some funny gifts.

new Icons for KDE both icon set’s are available with system settings -> Icons -> Get new Theme. The icon sets are well maintained and the designers are very welcome in help and KDE support. Thanks a lot. Don’t forget to vote in the store.

BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree.