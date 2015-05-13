Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security News

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 27th of December 2016 02:23:43 AM Filed under
Security
  • Security advisories for Monday
  • Is Mirai Really as Black as It’s Being Painted?

    An important feature of the way the Mirai botnet scans devices is that the bot uses a login and password dictionary when trying to connect to a device. The author of the original Mirai included a relatively small list of logins and passwords for connecting to different devices. However, we have seen a significant expansion of the login and password list since then, achieved by including default logins and passwords for a variety of IoT devices, which means that multiple modifications of the bot now exist.

    [...]

    If you ignore trivial combinations like “root:root” or “admin:admin”, you can get a good idea of which equipment the botnet is looking for. For example, the pairs “root:xc3511” and “root:vizxv” are default accounts for IP cameras made by rather large Chinese manufacturers.

  • Parrot Security 3.3 Ethical Hacking OS Updates Anonsurf, Fixes Touchpad Support

    A new stable release of the Debian-based Parrot Security ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system has been released on Christmas Day, versioned 3.3.

    Powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.8 series, Parrot Security OS 3.3 is here a little over two months since the release of Parrot Security 3.2, but it doesn't look like it's a major update and all that, as it only updates a few core components and hacking tools, and addresses a few of the bugs reported by users since version 3.2.

  • Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx

    The GNU Guix project builds a transactional package manager system and it is the base feature around which Guix SD(system distribution) is built.

    [...]

    The 3.01 release brings a number of major fixes since 3.0 release:

    updated software
    new drivers and kernel – better support for newer hardware
    many bugs fixed
    stable Plasma running on Wayland

  • LibreOffice 5.2.4 packages

    The computers worked frantically while I relaxed with my family. Slackware 14.2 and -current packages are ready for LibreOffice 5.2.4. Enjoy the newest version of this highly popular office suite.

»

More in Tux Machines

KDE Leftovers

  • Merry KDEmas everyone!
    It is one of the cards you can get too -- if you help out KDE by the end of the year.
  • [Older] KDE Partition Manager 3.0
    Here is a video demonstrating some of these new LVM capabilities. Note this is done directly from my main system, I’m resizing my encrypted rootfs without using any Live CD.
  • Oregon Walmart bottle return machines run on Linux (KDE)
  • Wiki, what’s going on? (Part19-XMas is coming!)
    Let’s start with important things. Last Sunday the Milan local group had a special dinner to celebrate the incoming Christmas holidays. For sure we have to thank Spinnski: food was great! During the dinner we had Secret Santa: you receive a gift, given by whom? According to fate. It was funny, and we had lot of laughs for some funny gifts.
  • new Icons for KDE
    both icon set’s are available with system settings -> Icons -> Get new Theme. The icon sets are well maintained and the designers are very welcome in help and KDE support. Thanks a lot. Don’t forget to vote in the store.

BUS1 Didn't Land This Year, But It's Making Progress

What you will not find as part of the list of new Linux 4.10 kernel features is BUS1, the successor to the un-merged KDBUS initiative and a new approach for in-kernel IPC. While it didn't land in 2016 to the mainline kernel, it's making progress. Since writing a few weeks ago about the slow pace recently for BUS1, I heard more information from one of the developers and there has also been some new activity in their Git tree. Read more

A Look at Fedora 25 and Fedora 26

  • What’s missing in every installation of a Fedora 25 desktop?
    If you’re running any desktop flavor of Fedora 25, congratulations! You’re using one of the better-designed desktop Linux distributions. However, “better-designed” does not necessarily mean that everything is in place, for in the case of Fedora 25, it certainly is not. Most important components you expect to see on a modern desktop operating system, like a firewall application, are in place. But a few are not. Take, for example, that firewall I referenced above. It’s called FirewallD on Fedora, and the system gives you three means by which to interact with it: From the command line, from a graphical interface called firewall-config, and from an applet, aptly called firewall-applet The first two come pre-installed, but not the third.
  • Fedora 26 will have an LXQt Spin. Here’s what it looks like now
    LXQt is a one of many desktop environments available on the latest edition of Fedora 25. However, unlike the GNOME 3, KDE, Cinnamon, MATE and Xfce desktop environments, Fedora LXQt does not have it’s own installation image. In other words, it’s not a Fedora Spin. To install a Fedora 25 desktop running the LXQt desktop, you’ll need to install the system using a netinstall or DVD image and select the LXQT desktop package group and related packages from the package selection step. Because of an ongoing effort to produce a Fedora LXQt Spin, that process is set to change when Fedora 26 comes along next year.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6