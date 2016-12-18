Security News Security advisories for Monday

Is Mirai Really as Black as It’s Being Painted? An important feature of the way the Mirai botnet scans devices is that the bot uses a login and password dictionary when trying to connect to a device. The author of the original Mirai included a relatively small list of logins and passwords for connecting to different devices. However, we have seen a significant expansion of the login and password list since then, achieved by including default logins and passwords for a variety of IoT devices, which means that multiple modifications of the bot now exist. [...] If you ignore trivial combinations like “root:root” or “admin:admin”, you can get a good idea of which equipment the botnet is looking for. For example, the pairs “root:xc3511” and “root:vizxv” are default accounts for IP cameras made by rather large Chinese manufacturers.

Parrot Security 3.3 Ethical Hacking OS Updates Anonsurf, Fixes Touchpad Support A new stable release of the Debian-based Parrot Security ethical hacking and penetration testing operating system has been released on Christmas Day, versioned 3.3. Powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.8 series, Parrot Security OS 3.3 is here a little over two months since the release of Parrot Security 3.2, but it doesn't look like it's a major update and all that, as it only updates a few core components and hacking tools, and addresses a few of the bugs reported by users since version 3.2.

Linux Top 3: Guix, Parrot Security and OpenMandriva Lx The GNU Guix project builds a transactional package manager system and it is the base feature around which Guix SD(system distribution) is built. [...] The 3.01 release brings a number of major fixes since 3.0 release: updated software new drivers and kernel – better support for newer hardware many bugs fixed stable Plasma running on Wayland

LibreOffice 5.2.4 packages The computers worked frantically while I relaxed with my family. Slackware 14.2 and -current packages are ready for LibreOffice 5.2.4. Enjoy the newest version of this highly popular office suite.

Leftovers: Software Piwik 3.0.0 Piwik 3.0.0 brings many improvements to Piwik, including a full redesign of the application, security improvements and several major improvements in the core analytics platform and core plugins APIs.

Calibre 2.75.1 Open-Source eBook Library Manager Supports New Kobo Firmware 4.2 Here's another Christmas present for all fans of the Open Source ecosystem, as Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced the availability of Calibre 2.75.1 maintenance update on Christmas Day. The fact of the matter is that Calibre 2.75.0 arrived two days before Christmas Day, but the small 2.75.1 bugfix release landed a couple of days later, on December 25, 2016, to address a regression in version 2.75.0 that broke the Live CSS feature in the editor, which might have also caused various other minor issues in the viewer.

MPV 0.23.0 Open-Source Video Player Released, Requires at Least FFmpeg 3.2.2 Just in time for Christmas, a new version of the popular, open-source and cross-platform MPV video player has been released, build 0.23.0, for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. MPV is an MPlayer-based multimedia player that looks to gain a lot of ground lately and become the go-to video player for many computer users, no matter the operating system used. MPV 0.23.0 is the latest version of the application, arriving five weeks after the release of the 0.22.0 update.

Ex-Mozilla dev talks about Firefox World-renown programmer and ex-Mozilla developer Risitas, the CIO of the highly prestigious Spanish alt-browser company Las Paelleras S.A., talks about Firefox in an exclusive interview.