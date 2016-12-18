Kids on Computers establishes computer labs in five countries
Linux and open source software are not just fueling charities, they are gifting the freedom of education and knowledge to the people the charities are helping because of the low cost, yes, but also the exceptional technology. This sentiment is proven when you look at the work the Linux Foundation does supporting a variety of community initiatives and organizations that are using Linux and open source software.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security News
Leftovers: Software
today's howtos
KDE Leftovers
Recent comments
4 weeks 3 days ago
4 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
10 weeks 5 hours ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 3 days ago
11 weeks 5 days ago
12 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago