Android Leftovers
ASUS announces a budget smartphone, Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE, in India
ASUS has announced the launched of its latest affordable 4G smartphone, the Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE.
The device sports a premium metallic IMR hairline finish with diamond-cutting technology, and measures just 3.6 mm at its thinnest edge. The ergonomic arc design boasts of a physical rear-facing volume key allowing users to adjust the volume or click multiple selfies with easily.
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) press renders and specs leaked
Now, press renders of one of the devices — the Galaxy A5 — along with the specs have leaked. Based on the renders, it looks like the smartphone will be available in four different colors. In addition to the Black and Gold color option, you’ll also be able to get the Galaxy A5 in Blue or Pink.
Some Nexus 6P Users Are Reporting Bootloop Issues on Android Nougat
Latest Nougat beta update for the S7 edge fixes reboot issue
Chinese giant Oppo plans massive investment in India
Android Pay to Be Launched in Russia on All Android Smartphones
Nokia P Specs & Features: High End Android Nokia Phone Likely To Make Debut At MWC 2017 With Carl Zeiss Camera Lens
Cyanogen Partner Wileyfox Hopes To Continue With Android Nougat Update
Android 7.0, 7.1.1 Nougat Rollout Updates: Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge To Get Different Software Updates
Nokia D1C Specs and Features; Android 7.0 Pre-Installed, Equipped With Zeiss Lens
The Death of CyanogenMod and What it Means for Development
After having its infrastructure shuttered, CyanogenMod will live on as Lineage
CyanogenMod is dead. Long live LineageOS
Cyanogen has switched gears, leaving the Android variant CyanogenMod in the lurch, CyanogenMod's developers aren't giving up. They're forking the code into LineageOS.
