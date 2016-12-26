Leftovers: Ubuntu and Debian
Raspberry Pi Foundation releases Pixel OS prototype for Windows, Mac
Raspberry Pi PIXEL Early Prototype For Desktop Is Now Available Even For Old Computers
Early Prototype Of Raspberry Pi PIXEL Is The Linux-Based Desktop Environment We Want!
Raspberry Pi PIXEL desktop is now available for your Windows PC
Raspberry Pi releases an OS to breathe new life into old PCs
Raspberry Pi Operating System Is Now Comptible with Other Hardware
Canonical Guest Post: IT Directors Must Understand the Economics of OpenStack
In the big software era, understanding the economics of OpenStack is essential. That's a big message coming from the folks at Canonical, which is increasingly focused on OpenStack and cloud computing.
