Leftovers: Software
-
OBS Studio 17.0.0 adds support for capturing previous x minutes and a Linux memory leak fix
OBS Studio 17.0.0 [github, Official Site] has been released and it's a pretty fun one. It now has a feature that allows you to capture a snapshot of a specific time before hitting a hotkey.
-
Handbrake, GNOME Recipes, Harmony, Lyricfier See Seasonal New Releases
-
Gradio 5.0 Released with Background Play, Improves Station Discovery
An new release of Linux radio app Gradio is now available to download, and from reading its change-log it sounds like an update that’s worth tuning in for. If you haven’t heard about the app before, you’re in for a treat. Gradio lets you find and play public radio stations on Ubuntu.
-
Chrome Remote Desktop Setup: Windows/MacOS/Linux
Chrome Remote Desktop has been around since the early days of Chrome. Even before Chrome OS existed, Chrome Remote Desktop was a shining example of how powerful the Chrome apps could be.
-
How to use Chrome Remote Desktop to help friends and family with new devices
If you’re anything like me, you spend basically all of your time on “holiday” not with family enjoying a nice cup of cocoa, but rather fixing and setting up all their devices. This can be annoying itself, but when you go back home, it can be even more of a pain helping out remotely without being able to see what they see. One app from Google that can help in this situation — it’s been available for Chrome and Chrome OS for a while now — is Chrome Remote Desktop.
-
